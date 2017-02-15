Omarosa Manigault reportedly said the Trump administration is compiling 'dossiers' on journalists

Omarosa Manigault, a former “Apprentice” contestant who is now a communications official for the Trump administration, allegedly made verbal threats to a reporter last week and said the White House has compiled “dossiers” of negative information on several journalists.

The allegations were made by American Urban Radio Networks’ White House correspondent April Ryan, who told The Washington Post that Manigault “physically intimidated” her outside Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s West Wing office last Wednesday.

The altercation was reportedly sparked by emails Manigault had sent Ryan last October, in which Manigualt accused Ryan of being a “paid Clinton surrogate,” which Ryan denied. The disagreement then escalated into last Wednesday’s confrontation. The incident was witnessed by White House staffers and Washington Post politics reporter Abby Phillip, although Phillip said that she did not hear the entire exchange.

“She stood right in my face like she was going to hit me,” Ryan told the Post, adding that she thought Manigault’s actions were threatening enough to warrant Secret Service intervention.

Manigault then said Ryan and several African American journalists were the subjects of White House “dossiers,” according to Ryan.

“I said, ‘Good for you, good for you, good for you,'” Ryan said.

In response to Ryan’s allegations, Manigault told the Post: “My comment: Fake news!”

Manigault has previously said the Trump administration plans to keep track of its critics, although at the time she was referring to Republicans voting against Trump.

“Mr. Trump has a long memory and we’re keeping a list,” Manigault told an Independent Journal Review reporter at Trump’s election night party. “It’s so great our enemies are making themselves clear so that when we get into the White House, we know where we stand.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.