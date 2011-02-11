Egyptian VP Omar Suleiman Tells Everyone To Go Home, And Accuses Al-Jazeera Of Sedition

Photo: Al-Jazeera

After Mubarak’s disastrous speech, VP Suleiman is speaking:

I am committed to carrying out peaceful transition of power.

Talking peaceful transition.

“I call on all the citizens to look forward ot the future.”

Blaming outsiders for fomenting chaos.

Talking about the aspirations of the youth.

GO BACK HOME.

Suleiman says satellite TV stations are attempting to fuel sedition. (He’s referring to AL-Jazeera there.)

That’s over, and suffice to say that won’t do jack squat.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.