Egyptian VP Omar Suleiman Tells Everyone To Go Home, And Accuses Al-Jazeera Of Sedition

Photo: Al-Jazeera
After Mubarak’s disastrous speech, VP Suleiman is speaking:
- I am committed to carrying out peaceful transition of power.
- Talking peaceful transition.
- “I call on all the citizens to look forward ot the future.”
- Blaming outsiders for fomenting chaos.
- Talking about the aspirations of the youth.
- GO BACK HOME.
- Suleiman says satellite TV stations are attempting to fuel sedition. (He’s referring to AL-Jazeera there.)
That’s over, and suffice to say that won’t do jack squat.
