Egyptian VP Omar Suleiman Tells Everyone To Go Home, And Accuses Al-Jazeera Of Sedition

Joe Weisenthal
Omar Suleiman

Photo: Al-Jazeera

After Mubarak’s disastrous speech, VP Suleiman is speaking:

  • I am committed to carrying out peaceful transition of power.
  • Talking peaceful transition.
  • “I call on all the citizens to look forward ot the future.”
  • Blaming outsiders for fomenting chaos.
  • Talking about the aspirations of the youth.
  • GO BACK HOME.
  • Suleiman says satellite TV stations are attempting to fuel sedition. (He’s referring to AL-Jazeera there.)

That’s over, and suffice to say that won’t do jack squat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

egypt home-us