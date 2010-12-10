AdMob Founder Omar Hamoui Is Already Working On A Secret New Project

Photo: delirium.com

It’s barely been a month since AdMob founder Omar Hamoui left Google, but he’s already working on a secret new project, we’ve heard from multiple sources.Specifically, we hear that Hamoui has moved back to southern California — he went to undergrad at UCLA — and has started up a new project with a former AdMob engineer.



Details are sketchy, but Hamoui’s new project is supposedly some “things” in the mobile apps realm.

What’s his motivation? Wouldn’t he want to take an extended vacation after a stressful year? (First, waiting while the AdMob deal was held up a pathetically long time in government limbo. And then the Google integration, which, we hear, completely split up the AdMob team.)

“This type of person just loves building stuff,” a fan of Omar’s tells us. “Money is just something comes with it.”

Meanwhile, Hamoui has continued to tweet nuggets of wisdom, such as: “Based on my previous experience, previous experience doesn’t matter that much.” And a cool milestone: “It’s cool that so far 5 new companies have been started by former AdMob folks. PayPal had their mafia… now get ready for the Ad-mob!”

For the record, Hamoui’s LinkedIn profile lists him as a “free agent” working for “self.” Both that and his Twitter profile still list him as living in the Bay Area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.