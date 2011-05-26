Om Malik: This Is Why GigaOm Raised $6 Million More

In a Skype interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Om Malik, founder of GigaOm, discussed his company’s recent $6 million round.



“We are building a more analysis and research-driven business with a totally different point of view [from a blog like TechCrunch]. We’re going away from the whole page view model and focusing on paid content,” he says.

He says the company is not pivoting because the advertising-based content model online is dying. Rather, the paid content model compliments it.

When asked if Om felt he had one-upped Mike Arrington, Om replied: “No…kumbaya.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.