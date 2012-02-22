Olympus Executive Found Hanged In Apparent Suicide

Photo: HK-DMZ on flickr

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say an executive at an Indian subsidiary of scandal-plagued Olympus Corp. has apparently committed suicide.Police officer Amarjit Kataria says Tsutomi Omori’s body was found Monday hanging from a railing in a children’s play area at a luxury high-rise apartment complex in the New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon.



Omori, 48, was managing director of Olympus Medical Systems India. So far there has been no indication that his death is linked to the scandal over the coverup of $1.5 billion of losses at the Japanese camera and medical equipment maker.

An apparent suicide note written in Japanese said: “I am ashamed and sorry for the trouble.”

Kataria says three other notes were found addressed to Omori’s father, wife and two sons.

