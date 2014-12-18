Mind-Blowing Images Of The Tiniest Things On Earth

For 11 years, Olympus has held the BioScapes Digital Imaging Competition, showcasing the work of people with an eye toward the world’s smallest things.

Entrants unveil the world of the tiny with images and videos that must be visually appealing, technically challenging, and scientifically stunning.

Since the contest’s beginning, there have been thousands of spectacular entries illuminating the microscopic world; this year’s best images are no exception.

