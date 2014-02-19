Optical Illusion Makes Olympic Athletes Look Tiny In Cool Photos

Tony Manfred

There has been some tremendous sports photography at the Sochi Olympics.

These tilt-shift photos from the biathlon venues are among the best.

Tilt-shift is a technique that allows the photographer to limit the focus to a specific part of a large scene. It creates the illusion that the photos are of miniature models, not real-world scenes.

They look like dolls:

Olympics tilt shift 3Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Olympics tilt shift 4Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Olympics tilt shift 2Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Olympics tilt shift 1Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.