Optical Illusion Makes Olympic Athletes Look Tiny In Cool Photos

There has been some tremendous sports photography at the Sochi Olympics.

These tilt-shift photos from the biathlon venues are among the best.

Tilt-shift is a technique that allows the photographer to limit the focus to a specific part of a large scene. It creates the illusion that the photos are of miniature models, not real-world scenes.

They look like dolls:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.