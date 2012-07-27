2012 OLYMPICS SCHEDULE: Here's When Every Single Major Event Is Happening

Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images

It’s really confusing to try and figure out when all the important Olympics events are on, so we made a handy viewer’s guide.A few notes:



Every single “one off” event you want to watch (like, the 100m dash) will not be shown live on television. Instead it will be streamed live online at NBCOlympics.com, then shown on tape-delay on NBC at night

The Olympics will be really busy in the middle of the next week

All this stuff is on while you’re at work

Here are all the big events, compete with times (eastern) and where you can watch them [channel or online]. You can check out the favourites for all these events here.

SATURDAY, JULY 28:

Swimming, men’s 400m IM (2:30 pm) [online]: Michael Phelps faces off against Ryan Lochte US women’s soccer v. Colombia (12:00 pm) [TV, NBCSN] Swimming, women’s 4x100m IM (3:48 pm) [online]

SUNDAY, JULY 29:

Swimming, men’s 4x100m freestyle (3:55 pm) [online]: Phelps and Lochte should be both be involved US men’s basketball v. France (9:30 am) [NBCSN]

MONDAY, JULY 30:

Swimming, men’s 200m freestyle (2:43 pm) [online]: Lochte races Swimming, women’s 100m backstroke (2:58 pm) [online]: Missy Franklin of the US goes for gold Gymnastics, men’s team final (11:30 am) [online]

TUESDAY, JULY 31:

Gymnastics, women’s team final (11:30 am) [online] Swimming, men’s 4x200m freestyle (3:46 pm) [online]: Lochte and Phelps both involved Swimming, men’s 200m butterfly (2:48 pm) [online]: Phelps’ signature event Swimming, women’s 200m freestyle (2:41 pm) [online] US men’s basketball v. Tunisia (5:15 pm) [NBCSN] US women’s soccer v. North Korea (12:15 pm) [NBCSN]

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1:

Swimming, men’s 100m freestyle (3:16 pm) [online]: Phelps! Gymnastics, men’s individual all-around (11:30 am) [online]

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2:

Swimming, men’s 200m IM (3:16 pm) [online]: Phelps v. Lochte II Gymnastics, women’s individual all-around (11:30 am) [online]: Jordyn Wieber is the favourite to win gold Swimming, women’s 100m freestyle (3:31 pm) [online]

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3:

US women’s soccer quarterfinals (TBD) [TV TBD] Swimming, men’s 100m butterfly (2:37 pm) [online]: Phelps Swimming, men’s 50m freestyle (3:06 pm) [online]: The fastest event in swimming Tennis, women’s and men’s semifinals (starting at 7:00 am) [Bravo]

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4:

Swimming, men’s 4x100m IM (3:25 pm) [online]: Phelps and Lochte’s final event Swimming, women’s 4×100 IM (3:07 pm) [online] Track, women’s 100m (4:55 pm) [online] Tennis, women’s final (9:00 am) [NBC] US men’s basketball v. Lithuania (9:30 am) [NBCSN] Soccer, men’s quarterfinals (starting at 7:00 am) [MSNBC]

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5:

Track, men’s 100m (4:50 pm) [online]: Usain Bolt races in the most anticipated event of the Olympics Tennis, men’s finals (9:00 am) [NBC] Track, women’s 400m (4:10) [online] Gymnastics, individual events (9:00 am) [online]

MONDAY, AUGUST 6:

Track, men’s 400m (4:30 pm) [online] US women’s soccer, semifinals (TBD) [TV, TBD] US men’s basketball v. Argentina (5:15 pm) [NBCSN] Gymnastics, individual events (9:00 am) [online]

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7:

Track, women’s 100m hurdles (4:00 pm) [online]: Lolo Jones faces off against Aussie favourite Sally Pearson Soccer, men’s semifinals (12:00 pm) [NBCSN] Track, men’s triathlon (6:30 am) [NBCSN]

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8:

Beach volleyball, men’s gold medal game (4:00 pm) [online] Track, women’s 200m (4:00 pm) [online] Track, men’s 110m hurdles (4:15 pm) [online] Basketball, men’s quarterfinals (9:00 am) [NBCSN]

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9:

Soccer, women’s gold medal game (2:30) [NBCSN] Track, men’s 200m (3:55 pm) [online]: Usain Bolt’s best event Track, men’s 800m (3:00 pm) [online] Track, men’s decathlon (4:20 pm) [online]: Ashton Eaton is the US favourite

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10:

Basketball, men’s semifinals (12:00 pm) [NBCSN] Track, women’s 4x100m relay (3:40) [online] Track, men’s 4x400m relay (4:20 pm) [online] Soccer, men’s bronze medal game (2:30 pm) [NBCSN]

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11:

Soccer, men’s gold medal game (10:00 am) [NBCSN] Track, men’s 4x100m relay (4:00) [online]: Always the coolest Track, women’s 800m (3:00 pm) [online] Track, women’s 4x400m relay (3:25 pm) [online]

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12:

Basketball, men’s gold medal game (10:00 am) [NBC]

