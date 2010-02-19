OLYMPICS SAVED! Auction Of Debt-Laden Whistler Resort Postponed

Bloomberg is reporting that Intrawest, owned by Fortress Group, and its creditors have postponed an auction of the Olympic venue Whistler and its other properties.



The auction was originally scheduled for tomorrow, the 19th.

It’s not clear if the timing — coming right in the middle of the Olympic games — has anything to do with this.

But at some point the auction is likely to go forward, so if you’ve got teh cash, you might still be able to buy your slice of Vancouver 2010.

Check out the resorts soon to be on the auction block >

