Russian Freestyle Skier Somehow Walks Away From This Epic Crash

The moguls competition of freestyle skiing in the Olympics involves high speeds, lots of bouncing up and down, and amazing aerial tricks.

That combination of events also leads to some crazy crashes including one by Sergey Volkov of Russia during the qualification runs. Amazingly, he got up and walked away despite landing face first on a failed trick.

After doing one trick at a slow speed early on the course, the skiers gain a large amount of speed on the moguls leading to the second, all while the knees are pumping up and down and it is easy to lose control.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

Volkov handled the moguls and looked good heading into the more dangerous second jump.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

But things quickly turned bad in mid-air as the skis separated.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

After he completed his first flip, it was clear Volkov was in big trouble.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

Volkov landed face-first with his body completely twisted.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

And his goggles went flying.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

The Russian coach immediately cringed and had to look away.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

Somehow, Volkov got up and crossed the finish line. There are no make-up points for crossing the line backwards.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

He did look a little shaken up at first.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing MogulsBBC

But even though he is probably going to be very sore tomorrow, he gave up a thumbs up to show he wasn’t seriously hurt.

Olympics Freestyle Skiing Mogulsbbc

Here is a GIF of the crash.

