Love won at the Olympics when a rugby player and her girlfriend got engaged

Getty Images Marjorie Enya proposed to her girlfriend, Brazilian rugby player Isadora Cerullo, following a medal ceremony. She said yes.

The Rio games had its first public marriage proposal on Monday, following the medal ceremony for the first women’s rugby sevens final in Olympic history.

Brazil’s team finished ninth, and after the ceremony, a manager for the venue where the rugby matches were played, Marjorie Enya, proposed to her Brazilian rugby player girlfriend, Isadora Cerullo, The Guardian reported.

The moving moment, which was cheered on by all sides, was captured on film by SporTV:



Enya called Cerullo the “love of her life,” and followed the proposal with an emotional speech.

“The Olympic Games can look like closure but, for me, it’s starting a new life with someone,” Enya said, according to BBC Sport. “I wanted to show people that love wins.”

And that message is resonating with Olympic fans worldwide:

MY HEART!!! Volunteer Marjorie Enya kisses rugby player Isadora Cerullo after proposing ???? ???? ???? #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/zVa9FqPSX8

— Danielle Warby (@DanielleWarby) August 9, 2016

Btw it was the first Olympic proposal and they were from Brazil too! The player was from the rugby team I’m so happy for them

— alice (@0palsea) August 9, 2016

This may just be my favourite thing this week. ⚡️ “An Olympic rugby match just ended with a proposal ???? “https://t.co/T7pHflBJxL

— K.A. Krueger (@thatkruegergirl) August 9, 2016

NOW WATCH: This pixelated hair style is straight out of a comic book



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.