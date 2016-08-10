Love won at the Olympics when a rugby player and her girlfriend got engaged

Ian Phillips
Rio Olympics Marriage ProposalGetty ImagesMarjorie Enya proposed to her girlfriend, Brazilian rugby player Isadora Cerullo, following a medal ceremony. She said yes.

The Rio games had its first public marriage proposal on Monday, following the medal ceremony for the first women’s rugby sevens final in Olympic history.

Brazil’s team finished ninth, and after the ceremony, a manager for the venue where the rugby matches were played, Marjorie Enya, proposed to her Brazilian rugby player girlfriend, Isadora Cerullo, The Guardian reported.

The moving moment, which was cheered on by all sides, was captured on film by SporTV:

Enya called Cerullo the “love of her life,” and followed the proposal with an emotional speech.

“The Olympic Games can look like closure but, for me, it’s starting a new life with someone,” Enya said, according to BBC Sport. “I wanted to show people that love wins.”

And that message is resonating with Olympic fans worldwide:

 

