Nearly One Million People Used The UK's New $673 Million Public Transportation Improvements During The Olympics

Photo: AP

One of the biggest improvements London made before the Olympics was to public transportation.organisers spent a little over $673 million on fixes, renovations, and new construction. One of the biggest projects was building a whole new transportation hub in the previously run-down east London neighbourhood where Olympic Park was built.



The improvements were part of an over-arcing initiative to make the Games more green. But they were also made as a long-term infrastructural investment.

So how did the system do?

According to London 2012, 900,000 people used public transit provided by the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA). That includes things like shuttles, special light rail, and bike routes — and doesn’t even include the subway system. That 900,000 is nearly half of the estimated 2 million people who visited the Olympic Park.

It stands to reason that many of these same people also used the subway to get around. The BBC reports that the Tube saw 60 million passengers during the Games, including a record 4.5 million passengers on August 7.

As a result of the heavy use of public transportation, traffic wasn’t as crazy as expected, and 70% of “Games Lanes” that were supposed to be closed to the public during the Olympics were eventually opened to all drivers.

London 2012 was hammering people to take public transportation in the run-up to the Olympics, and it appears everyone listened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.