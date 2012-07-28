Awesome Photos From Every Olympics Opening Ceremony

Nicholas Schwartz
George BushPresident George W. Bush at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Photo: White House photo by Eric Draper

The 2012 Olympic Games will begin July 27th with the opening ceremony in London at the brand new Olympic Stadium, with an ornate ceremony expected to cost $42 million dollars.In the early years of the modern Olympics, the opening ceremony was a relatively simple procedure to introduce the athletes and declare the Games officially open.

It wasn’t until recently that the opening ceremony became a major theatrical production.

1896 — Athens

1912 — Stockholm

1928 — Amsterdam

1932 — Los Angeles

1936 — Berlin

1952 — Helsinki

1960 — Rome

1960 — Rome

1964 — Tokyo

1968 — Mexico

1972 — Munich

1976 — Montreal

1976 — Montreal

1980 — Moscow

1980 — Moscow

1980 — Moscow

1984 — Los Angeles

1984 — Los Angeles

1984 — Los Angeles

1988 — Seoul

1988 — Seoul

2000 — Sydney

2000 — Sydney

2000 — Sydney

2004 — Athens

2008 – Beijing

2008 – Beijing

2008 – Beijing

Now see what the opening ceremony will look like this summer.

The $42-Million Olympic Opening Ceremony Will Include 70 Sheep, 12 Horses And 10 Chickens >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.