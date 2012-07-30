France Stuns The USA In The Biggest Relay Of The Olympics As Ryan Lochte Blows A Huge Lead

Four years after the US chased down France in a thrilling men’s swimming 4x100m freestyle relay in Beijing, France returned the favour.



The French won gold in the event this afternoon after American superstar Ryan Lochte blew a big lead in the anchor leg.

It looked like Team USA was home free after the favoured Australians had a terrible first two legs. Michael Phelps swam second, and had the best split of any American swimmer. But France began to creep up on USA’s Cullen Jones in the third leg, and Lochte was overtaken in the final 25 meters on the anchor leg.

Here’s the amazing race:



