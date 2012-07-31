China Continues To Dominate The Olympics, But The United States Has Caught Up In The Medal Standings

Photo: NBC

Led by the men’s gymnastic team, which defended its gold medal from Beijing yesterday by crushing Japan and Great Britain in the team all-around, China leads all countries with nine gold medals in 39 completed events.China and the United States are tied with 17 medals overall, though Team USA only has five golds. Americans have won seven silver medals, more than any other country.



There will be a lot of chances for Americans to medal in the pool today, with finals in the men’s 200 meter butterfly and 4×200 meter freestyle relay, and the women’s 200 meter freestyle and 200 meter individual medley.

The biggest event of the day, however, is the women’s team gymnastic final, where the heavily favoured American women will go for gold. That final begins at 11:30 a.m., and we’ll have updates throughout the competition.

