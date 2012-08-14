What The Olympics Looked Like Through The Eyes Of The Athletes

UK diver Tom Daley hangs out with LeBron at the Opening Ceremony

Photo: @tomdaley1994

The 2012 London Games was the first Olympics ever where most of the of athletes had Twitter.As a result, we got to know these them much more closely than we have in past years.



A bunch of stars (McKayla Maroney, the US basketball team, etc.) got a ton of attention for live-tweeting their experience in London.

We stitched together photos from a few of these athletes to give you a feel for what the entire Olympics were like from the point of view of the athlete — from the giddiness Opening Ceremony, to the monotony of life in the Olympic Village, to the euphoria of taking home a medal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.