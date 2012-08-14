What The Olympics Looked Like Through The Eyes Of The Athletes

Photo: @tomdaley1994
The 2012 London Games was the first Olympics ever where most of the of athletes had Twitter.As a result, we got to know these them much more closely than we have in past years.
A bunch of stars (McKayla Maroney, the US basketball team, etc.) got a ton of attention for live-tweeting their experience in London.
We stitched together photos from a few of these athletes to give you a feel for what the entire Olympics were like from the point of view of the athlete — from the giddiness Opening Ceremony, to the monotony of life in the Olympic Village, to the euphoria of taking home a medal.
It all starts at the Opening Ceremony, where you meet and mingle with athletes from all parts of the sports world
Not everyone goes. If you compete the day after the Ceremony (like these Australian swimmers) you just watch on TV
If your sport isn't scheduled to begin right away, there's a lot of laying around waiting to compete
Eventually everyone heads to the Olympic Stadium again for the Closing Ceremony. The mood is more casual and celebratory this time around
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.