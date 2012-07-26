Here Are The Gold Medal favourites In Every Single Major Olympic Event

Photo: Getty Images
Two days before the Opening Ceremony, we already have a good idea of what star athletes are going to get the most hype in London.But these big “celebrity” athletes aren’t necessarily the ones who are going to win the gold.
Lolo Jones, for example, is a heavy underdog to dominating Aussie runner Sally Pearson in the 100m hurdles.
Using the betting odds on Sportsbook.com, we compiled the gold medal favourites for all the big events.
The big takeaway: It’s going to be a pretty lucrative Games for the US.
100m backstroke: Camille Lacourt, France
200m backstroke: Ryan Lochte, USA
100m breast stroke: Kosuke Ktajima, Japan
200m breast stroke: Daniel Gyurta, Hungary
100m butterfly: Michael Phelps, USA
200m butterfly: Michael Phelps, USA
50m freestyle: Cesar Filho, Brazil
200m freestyle: Ryan Lochte, USA
400m freestyle: Sun Yang, China
15000m freestyle: Sun Yang, China
200m IM: Michael Phelps, USA
4x200 free relay: USA
100m backstroke: Missy Franklin, USA
200m backstroke: Missy Franklin, USA
100m breast stroke: Rebecca Soni. USA
200m breast stroke: Rebecca Soni, USA
100m butterfly: Dana Vollmer, USA
200m butterfly: Zige Liu, China
50m freestyle: Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands
200m freestyle: Frederica Pellegrini, Italy
400m freestyle: Camille Muffat, France
800m freestyle: Rebecca Adlington, UK
200m IM: Stephanie Rice, Australia
4x200 free relay: USA
Balance beam: Sui Lu, China
Floor: Ksenia Afanasyeva, Russia
Uneven bars: Viktoria Komova, Russia
Vault: McKayla Maroney, USA
Vault: Anton Golotsutskov, Russia
Floor: Kohei Uchimura, Japan
Pommel horse: Krisztian Berki, Hungary
Rings: Chen Yibing, China
Parallel bars: Danell Leyva, USA
Horizontal bar: Zou Kai, China
There are four archery events in the Olympics, here are the favourites in each:
Men's individual: Brady Ellison, USA
Women's individual: Bo Bae Ki, South Korea
Men's team: South Korea
Women's team: South Korea
