Here Are The Gold Medal favourites In Every Single Major Olympic Event

Australian hurdler Sally Pearson

Photo: Getty Images

Two days before the Opening Ceremony, we already have a good idea of what star athletes are going to get the most hype in London.But these big “celebrity” athletes aren’t necessarily the ones who are going to win the gold.



Lolo Jones, for example, is a heavy underdog to dominating Aussie runner Sally Pearson in the 100m hurdles.

Using the betting odds on Sportsbook.com, we compiled the gold medal favourites for all the big events.

The big takeaway: It’s going to be a pretty lucrative Games for the US.

