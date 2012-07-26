Here Are The Gold Medal favourites In Every Single Major Olympic Event

Tony Manfred
Sally PearsonAustralian hurdler Sally Pearson

Two days before the Opening Ceremony, we already have a good idea of what star athletes are going to get the most hype in London.But these big “celebrity” athletes aren’t necessarily the ones who are going to win the gold.

Lolo Jones, for example, is a heavy underdog to dominating Aussie runner Sally Pearson in the 100m hurdles.

Using the betting odds on Sportsbook.com, we compiled the gold medal favourites for all the big events.

The big takeaway: It’s going to be a pretty lucrative Games for the US.

TRACK (men's 100m): Usain Bolt, Jamaica

TRACK (women's 100m): Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica

TRACK (men's 110m hurdles): Xiang Liu, China

TRACK (women's 100m hurdles): Sally Pearson, Australia

TRACK (men's 200m): Usain Bolt, Jamaica

TRACK (women's 200m): Allyson Felix, USA

TRACK (men's 400m): LaShawn Merritt, USA

TRACK (women's 400m): Sanya Richards-Ross, USA

TRACK (men's 4x100m relay): Jamaica

TRACK (women's 4x100 relay): USA

TRACK (decathlon): Ashton Eaton, USA

BASKETBALL (men's and women's): USA

SOCCER: Brazil (men), USA (women)

SWIMMING (men's 100m freestyle): James Magnussen, Australia

SWIMMING (women's 100m freestyle): Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands

SWIMMING (men's 400m IM): Ryan Lochte, USA

SWIMMING (women's 400m IM): Elisabeth Beisel, USA

SWIMMING (men's 4x100 free relay): Australia

SWIMMING (women's 4x100 free relay): Netherlands

SWIMMING (men's 4x100 medley relay): USA

SWIMMING (women's 4x100 medley relay): USA

SWIMMING (other men's events)

100m backstroke: Camille Lacourt, France

200m backstroke: Ryan Lochte, USA

100m breast stroke: Kosuke Ktajima, Japan

200m breast stroke: Daniel Gyurta, Hungary

100m butterfly: Michael Phelps, USA

200m butterfly: Michael Phelps, USA

50m freestyle: Cesar Filho, Brazil

200m freestyle: Ryan Lochte, USA

400m freestyle: Sun Yang, China

15000m freestyle: Sun Yang, China

200m IM: Michael Phelps, USA

4x200 free relay: USA

SWIMMING (other women's events)

100m backstroke: Missy Franklin, USA

200m backstroke: Missy Franklin, USA

100m breast stroke: Rebecca Soni. USA

200m breast stroke: Rebecca Soni, USA

100m butterfly: Dana Vollmer, USA

200m butterfly: Zige Liu, China

50m freestyle: Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands

200m freestyle: Frederica Pellegrini, Italy

400m freestyle: Camille Muffat, France

800m freestyle: Rebecca Adlington, UK

200m IM: Stephanie Rice, Australia

4x200 free relay: USA

GYMNASTICS (women's individual all-around): Jordyn Wieber, USA

GYMNASTICS (men's individual all-around): Kohei Uchimura, Japan

GYMNASTICS (women's team all-around): USA

GYMNASTICS (men's team all-around): China

GYMNASTICS (individual women's events): Russia has the edge

Balance beam: Sui Lu, China

Floor: Ksenia Afanasyeva, Russia

Uneven bars: Viktoria Komova, Russia

Vault: McKayla Maroney, USA

GYMNASTICS (individual men's events): China has a slight edge

Vault: Anton Golotsutskov, Russia

Floor: Kohei Uchimura, Japan

Pommel horse: Krisztian Berki, Hungary

Rings: Chen Yibing, China

Parallel bars: Danell Leyva, USA

Horizontal bar: Zou Kai, China

TENNIS: Roger Federer (men, Switzerland), Victoria Azarenka (women, Belarus)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (women): Larissa and Juliana, Brazil

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (men): Alison and Emanuel, Brazil

CYCLING: Mark Cavendish (men's road race), Marianna Vos (women's road race)

ARCHERY: South Korean is expected to dominate

There are four archery events in the Olympics, here are the favourites in each:

Men's individual: Brady Ellison, USA

Women's individual: Bo Bae Ki, South Korea

Men's team: South Korea

Women's team: South Korea

