Florida is making a last minute bid to bring the Olympics to the state if Japan pulls out over COVID fears

Getty Florida now wants to host the Olympics if Tokyo backs out.

Florida has made a late bid to host the 2021 Olympic Games if Tokyo backs out.

Amid reports Japan has privately agreed to cancel the Games, Florida’s chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to the IOC on Monday offering to step in.

“Whatever precautions are required let’s figure it out and get it done,” he wrote.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Florida has made a late bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games if Tokyo backs out.

Amid reports Japan has privately agree to cancel the Games due to record COVID-19 infection rates in the country, Florida’s chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday offering the state’s services as a replacement.

“Today, I am writing to encourage you to consider relocating the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan to the United States of America, and more specifically to Florida,” Patronis wrote.

Patronis said that Florida’s ability to keep sporting events such as the UFC, the NBA, and the NFL going during the pandemic make it an ideal spot for relocation.

Most notably it was the location of the NBA Bubble, which saw hundreds of players and staff locked down at Disney World in Orlando in for more than two months to complete the season.

Florida also played host to three behind-closed-doors UFC events in May 2020, and is set to stage the Super Bowl in two weeks time, hosted at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“When most of the major states were shutting down their economies, we were fortunate enough to have a Governor that recognised the important balance of fighting the virus with keeping the economy open,” Patronis said.

Ashley Landis/AP Images The NBA Bubble is one of a number of sporting events hosted in Florida during the pandemic.

“Moreover, Governor DeSantis has partnered with the private sector to rapidly distribute vaccines to our most vulnerable populations. Unlike other states, when the COVID-19 vaccine comes to Florida it doesn’t just sit on the shelf wrapped in government red tape; it moves fast to protect our communities.”

Patronis added: “Our state has ample hotel capacity and well-maintained transportation networks to accommodate the kind of infrastructure required for a major undertaking of this sort.

“Florida has 20 commercial airports, 31 urban transit systems, 12 major universities that have existing sporting facilities â€” and we have world- renowned health care facilities in each of our regions. I think most importantly, however, we have a state with leaders who are willing to get this done.

“Although I write to you in a professional capacity, I should also add that I am a father of two boys who love sports, and the idea of cancelling the Olympics when there have been so many athletes who have worked so hard for this opportunity is a tough pill to swallow.

“I’ve always believed that sports and competition makes our world a better place, and these athletes demonstrate to children around the world that when you work hard, and put your mind to something, anything is possible. “Whatever precautions are required let’s figure it out and get it done.”

Patronis ended his letter by requesting that IOC head Thomas Bach call his office to trash out the details.

The IOC has not yet publicly responded to Patronis’ offer, and it is not clear if the state’s chief financial officer has the backing of more senior officials in the state, such as Governor DeSantis, to bring the Games to Florida.

Florida has recorded 1.67 million cases of coronavirus with over 25,500 deaths â€” the fourth-most of any US state.

The Games, which have already been postponed by a year due to the pandemic, are set to commence on July 23.

Read more:

Japan is only insisting the Olympics will go ahead so that when they’re inevitably cancelled, it will be given the 2032 Games out of sympathy

Tokyo Olympics officials say the summer games are still on track despite Japan’s COVID-19 surge

An Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer who was among the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol has been charged

Russia has been barred from competing at the upcoming Olympics, World Cup, and more, but the impact on individual athletes remains uncertain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.