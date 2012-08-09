A Discus Thrower Ripped His Shirt In Half And Started Jumping Over Hurdles In The Best Celebration Of The Olympics

Photo: AP

Everyone reacts to winning a gold medal differently.Some cry, some give a little fist pump, and others — namely German discus thrower Robert Harting — rip of their shirts Incredible Hulk-style and start prancing around the track.



Harting won gold in the discus last night, and unleashed the coolest celebration of the London Games by wrapping himself in the German flag and jumping over the hurdles that were set up for the women’s 100m finals.

The moment didn’t make it to the NBC broadcast. But these pictures capture Harting’s range of emotions last night — from adrenaline-fuelled passion to child-like joy.

