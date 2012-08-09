A Discus Thrower Ripped His Shirt In Half And Started Jumping Over Hurdles In The Best Celebration Of The Olympics

Tony Manfred
robert harting wins gold in olympic discus

Photo: AP

Everyone reacts to winning a gold medal differently.Some cry, some give a little fist pump, and others — namely German discus thrower Robert Harting — rip of their shirts Incredible Hulk-style and start prancing around the track.

Harting won gold in the discus last night, and unleashed the coolest celebration of the London Games by wrapping himself in the German flag and jumping over the hurdles that were set up for the women’s 100m finals.

The moment didn’t make it to the NBC broadcast. But these pictures capture Harting’s range of emotions last night — from adrenaline-fuelled passion to child-like joy.

Harting won gold with a throw of 68.27 meters, and then things got interesting...

He ran over to a section of German fans in the crowd and torn his shirt off

Ripped it right down the middle

Then he took to the track, where the hurdles were all set up for the women's 100m

He took the German flag along for his run

He was like a little kid out there, flying through the air

What do you do after you run 100 meters of hurdles?

He poses in front of the Olympic flame to close out the best night of his life

