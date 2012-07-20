A Record 150,000 Condoms Will Be Handed Out At This Summer's Olympics

Swimmer Stephanie Rice posed for this sexy photo and put it on Instagram

An article in ESPN’s Body Issue revealed that the Olympic Village is basically one giant sex-fest.US women’s soccer player Hope Solo was especially vocal on the issue, claiming she slept with a celebrity (that she wouldn’t name) and that people are having sex right out in the open… “On the grass, between buildings. People are getting down and dirty.”



And the Olympic planners have apparently taken note that there is A LOT of sex going on because they are giving out a record 150,000 condoms to athletes, according to the Daily Mail.

At the last Olympics, there were 70,000 free condoms available, and well, that was not enough.

Have fun and stay safe everyone!

