OLYMPICS BY THE NUMBERS: Which Sponsors Are Winning—And Losing—The Games?

Photo: Nike

Athletes aren’t the only ones competing for the gold this Olympics.McDonald’s, P&G, and other advertisers are in a race to be the best-known Olympics sponsors. After all, Coca-Cola spent about $100 million for its official worldwide sponsorship, so the brand better make sure that footing the bill is worth its while.



Companies which specialize in tracking advertising have kept a close eye on what has and hasn’t been working—and they’ve given us a bunch of enlightening charts that show which brands are doing well, and which failed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.