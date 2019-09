Presenting the best name we’ve seen compete in the Olympics today:



Photo: MSNBC/Screenshot

Oscar Albeiro Figueroa Mosquera.

In addition to owning the best name we’ve seen in the Olympics, Mosquera can also lift a lot of weight – he just won silver at the Men’s 62kg/137 lb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.