Here's How You Can Watch The Olympics Live From Your Smartphone Or iPad

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Julia Alleyne

NBC and Adobe released apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices that’ll let you live stream the 2012 Olympics. The apps are free, but you’ll have to log in with information from your cable or satellite provider before you get access, just like you have to do with apps like Watch ESPN and HBO GO.



NBC will stream most events live to the apps, even if they aren’t being shown on TV.

You can download NBC Olympics for Android, iPhone, and iPad.

