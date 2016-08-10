We love this woman's Olympics outfit

A woman watched the US women’s gymnasts win the gold medal in the team competition on Tuesday wearing perhaps the most appropriate outfit ever.
The Team USA gymnasts competed in red and blue leotards emblazoned with Swarovski crystals. And so, this spectator decided to join in the sparkly game, rocking an American flag dress covered in sequins.
New leader in the clubhouse for best outfit #TeamUSA #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/gWReh3eJFc
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2016
But unlike other American-themed apparel, when the woman lifts her arm, the dress actually becomes a full-sized rectangle flag.
And we’re obsessed.
