15 Crazy Anecdotes From ESPN's Story On Sex At The Olympic Village

The naked athletes aren’t even the best thing about ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue.”Instead, Sam Alipour’s amazing feature on the ungodly amounts of sex and partying that goes on in the Olympic Village is the highlight.



Alipour spoke with a bunch of former Olympians, who revealed that the Village is one one crazy place.

Many of the athletes opened up and told Alipour crazy stories to illustrate how insane the Village gets. These stories include everything from Hope Solo doing the Today Show drunk the morning after cozying up to a celebrity, to a javelin competitor having sex with three women per day in order to stay relaxed.

