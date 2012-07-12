15 Crazy Anecdotes From ESPN's Story On Sex At The Olympic Village

Photo: AP
The naked athletes aren’t even the best thing about ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue.”Instead, Sam Alipour’s amazing feature on the ungodly amounts of sex and partying that goes on in the Olympic Village is the highlight.
Alipour spoke with a bunch of former Olympians, who revealed that the Village is one one crazy place.
Many of the athletes opened up and told Alipour crazy stories to illustrate how insane the Village gets. These stories include everything from Hope Solo doing the Today Show drunk the morning after cozying up to a celebrity, to a javelin competitor having sex with three women per day in order to stay relaxed.
Two were Olympians -- a pole vaulter and a hurdler -- and the other was a vacationer of Scandinavian decent.
He had to pull out of the competition with a knee injury.
She said she was partying with Vince Vaughn, but didn't say who the celeb she brought back with her was. It's her 'Olympics secret,' she says.
They had to bring in an additional 20,000 condoms to meet demand.
Now 100,000 are provided for every Olympics.
Said Sheinberg: 'They made it clear that they'd trade me their gold for all kinds of other favours. I Said jokingly, 'Thanks, but Tommy Moe has a medal. I'll play with his.'
At the end of the 2000 Games, the Australian team threw a bonfire and burned a bunch of furniture from the Village
The teens are involved too! Shawn Johnson and cyclist Taylor Phinney struck up a relationship in Beijing
Phinney would throw Johnson snickers bars from his balcony.
Next thing they knew, they were kissing in the lobby.
By the tail-end of the Games, athletes who are done competing stay out to 7 a.m., greeting still-competing athletes as they head to their events
At the 1976 Olympics, 16-year-old Greg Louganis cozied up to the Soviet diving team, and saw one married male Soviet diver hooking up with his teammate
In 2000, on a flight from Sydney to LA, the flight attendants put all the Olympians in the back of the plane and the regular people in the front.
Breaux Greer ended up in the bathroom with a 'famous Olympian he will not name.'
