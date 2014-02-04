16 Crazy Anecdotes About Sex In The Olympic Village

Tony Manfred
Olympics kissing germansAP

In 2012 ESPN’s Sam Alipour wrote a fantastic article on the ungodly amounts of sex and partying that goes on in the Olympic Village.

Alipour spoke with a bunch of former Olympians, who revealed all sorts of details about sexcapades going on in the Village.

These stories include everything from Hope Solo doing the “Today Show” drunk the morning after cozying up to a celebrity, to a javelin competitor having sex with three women per day in order to stay relaxed.

The Olympics start this week. Get ready.

At the 2000 Olympics, javelin athlete Breaux Greer was 'visited' by three women every day.

Two were Olympians -- a pole vaulter and a hurdler -- and the other was a vacationer of Scandinavian decent.

He had to pull out of the competition with a knee injury.

Source: ESPN

In 2010, six athletes had an orgy in a whirlpool at a house outside the Village. Germans, Canadians, and Austrians were involved.

The Olympic Village in Vancouver.

Source: ESPN

Hope Solo snuck a celebrity into her room after winning gold in 2008, but wouldn't say who.

Source: ESPN

Solo and the women's team then did the 'Today Show' drunk the next morning.

Source: ESPN

The organisers of the 2000 Olympics ordered 70,000 condoms. It was not enough.

They had to bring in an additional 20,000 condoms to meet demand.

Now 100,000 are provided for every Olympics.

Source: ESPN

Ryan Lochte estimates that a massive 70-75% of athletes in the Village are having sex.

Source: ESPN

'I've seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people are getting down and dirty.' -- Hope Solo.

Source: ESPN

Swimmer Amanda Beard said Olympians 'walk around for miles trying to sneak somewhere' if they are given curfews.

Source: ESPN

Skier Carrie Sheinberg said two German bobsledders tried to trade her their gold medals for 'some group fun' at the 1994 Games.

Said Sheinberg: 'They made it clear that they'd trade me their gold for all kinds of other favours. I Said jokingly, 'Thanks, but Tommy Moe has a medal. I'll play with his.'

Source: ESPN

At the end of the 2000 Games, the Australian team threw a bonfire and burned a bunch of furniture from the Village.

Source: ESPN

The teens are involved too! Shawn Johnson and cyclist Taylor Phinney struck up a relationship in Beijing.

Phinney would throw Johnson snickers bars from his balcony.

Next thing they knew, they were kissing in the lobby.

Source: ESPN

By the tail-end of the Games, athletes who are done competing stay out to 7 a.m.

Source: ESPN

'My last Olympics, I had a girlfriend, big mistake. Now I'm single, so London should be really good. I'm excited.' -- Ryan Lochte, before the 2012 Olympics.

Source: ESPN

At the 1976 Olympics, 16-year-old Greg Louganis cozied up to the Soviet diving team, and saw one married male Soviet diver hooking up with his teammate.

Source: ESPN

As it turns out, all the athletes are drunk during the Closing Ceremony.

The 2012 Closing Ceremony.

Source: ESPN

The party continues on the plane ride home...

The Greek apartments in the 2012 Olympic Village

In 2000, on a flight from Sydney to LA, the flight attendants put all the Olympians in the back of the plane and the regular people in the front.

Breaux Greer ended up in the bathroom with a 'famous Olympian he will not name.'

Source: ESPN

Now see who'll be burning up Sochi

The 24 Hottest Athletes At The Sochi Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us