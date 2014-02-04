16 Crazy Anecdotes About Sex In The Olympic Village

In 2012 ESPN’s Sam Alipour wrote a fantastic article on the ungodly amounts of sex and partying that goes on in the Olympic Village.

Alipour spoke with a bunch of former Olympians, who revealed all sorts of details about sexcapades going on in the Village.

These stories include everything from Hope Solo doing the “Today Show” drunk the morning after cozying up to a celebrity, to a javelin competitor having sex with three women per day in order to stay relaxed.

The Olympics start this week. Get ready.

