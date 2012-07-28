Amazing Behind The Scenes Photos From The Olympic Village

Photo: @FranklinMissy
Over the past few days, Olympians from all over the world have moved into the Olympic Village in London.The Village is a massive residential complex that will serve as the social epicentre of the Olympics. Over the years, it has developed a reputation for hosting all sorts of sex-and-booze scandals.
A bunch of athletes have taken pictures of every part of the Village — from the massive cafeteria to the itty-bitty rooms.
We collected a bunch of these pictures to get a feel for what it’s like to live in the Village.
The takeaway: It’s an uber-fancy college dorm with all sorts of perks and ~10,000 good-looking residents
Let's check out what the Village is like outside the rooms. The cafeteria is enormous, with food from all over the world and free McDonald's
So there you have it. It's basically a really big, really nice temporary college dorm with ~10,000 athletes living in it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.