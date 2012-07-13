The Beds At London's Olympic Village Are Way Too Small For The World's Biggest Athletes

LeBron probably won’t stay in Olympic Village, but this is what he’d look like if he had to.

Photo: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

London’s Olympic village is officially open for business and you may be surprised with the tiny spaces some of the world’s best will be forced to share.Each room has two single beds with accompanying night stands and lamps for the estimated 17,000 athletes and officials who will call the village home through the duration of the games, according to the AP.



There’s just one small problem with the beds: they are only 5 feet, 8 inches long.

For the bigger stars (both literally and figuratively) this shouldn’t be a big deal seeing as they probably won’t be staying at the village.

But for other athletes (normally significantly bigger than the rest of us), and average human beings making up the group of “officials” staying there, we’re guessing the 5-foot-8 beds won’t be long enough to get a good night’s sleep.

And that doesn’t even consider how these tiny, single beds will make some of the athletes’ more notorious extracurricular activities pretty hard to pull off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.