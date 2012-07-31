Olympic Venues Have Just 8 Cash Machines For 11 Million Spectators

Photo: burge5k at www.flickr.com

Further payment problems at Olympic venues as It is revealed that there are just eight cash machines for all.There are just eight cash machines across all the Olympic venues to service more than 11 million expected spectators.



Several Olympic venues, including Wembley, Earl’s Court, Greenwich Park, Wimbledon and Lord’s do not have a single ATM.

Furthermore, the eight cash machines only dispense cash for those with a Visa card.

Visa is a global sponsor of the Olympics and is the only brand of card payment that is accepted at all Olympic venues – meaning spectators that use an alternative debit or credit card provider will have to turn up to the Games venues with cash.

20-seven rival ATM machines have been covered or removed from Olympic venues prior to the Games due to the agreement with Visa.

A Visa spokesperson said; “Visa installs thousands of Point-of-Sale devices and a dedicated ATM network at every Olympic Games. There were no cash machines at the Olympic Park as it was built, so we have installed a number of temporary ATM machines.

“Eight ATMs have been installed at London 2012 Olympic Venues and this year for the first time at an Olympic and Paralympic Games, contactless payment technology has been implemented across the event venues providing additional ways to pay. ATMs outside the Games venues (for example at Westfield) are unaffected and will be operating as normal.

“There are more than 115 million Visa cards in circulation in the UK and the majority of UK banks issue Visa debit cards. According to Which? magazine calculations, 98pc of the UK cardholders will be able to use cards onsite to make purchases and withdraw money at onsite ATMs.”

This is not the first payment problem at London 2012. Over the first weekend of the Games, thousands of Olympic fans were left hungry and thirsty at Wembley as cards payments are refused and only cash is accepted. Visa blames “Wembley management”.

The decision not to accept any card payments at Team GB’s Wembley football match ‘was made by Wembley management’, Visa has claimed.

Spectators attending Olympic football games at Wembley Stadium complained of “ridiculous” queues for food and drink after some tills stopped working.

Max Gore, 27, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, who attended Sunday’s football match at Wembley said: “The queues were ridiculous. I didn’t have any cash and I couldn’t pay on card.

“I asked the person behind the bar if there were any cash machines and they said some had been taken out for the Olympics. “I had to trek around the stadium to find one.”

Mr Gore added: “The problem went on for the whole evening. There were two games and they couldn’t get it fixed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.