Virus levels at Brazil's 2016 Olympic venues are comparable to those in "raw sewage"

Athletes competing in the 2016 Olympics will be battling more than just each other. With only months to go, Rio’s venues are still a hazard.

A new report from the Associated Press reveals that the water pollution in Rio de Janeiro’s 2016 Olympic venues is a lot worse than previously believed — a whopping 1.7 million times a safe level.

Tests showed that the virus levels in waters that will host events like sailing, canoeing, and rowing are dangerously high. In August, a German rower contracted a flesh-eating disease while competing in Guanabara Bay, and 38 others got sick. Now, Olympians are planning to go to great lengths to keep themselves from getting sick during a competition.

Jarring video of the venues shows what these athletes will be up against.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

