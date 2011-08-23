The British Government Is Paying Someone $32,370 To Guide The Olympic Torch -- For One Day

Cornwall residents have been angered by a job advertisement posted that called for a permanent member of staff to coordinate the passage of the Olympic torch through Cornwall next year, reports The Independent.



The advertisement states the position pays £19,689 ($32,370) per annum for a contract that lasts from May to October.

Here’s the advertisement (via The Daily Mail):

What’s not mentioned in the advert is that the torch will only actually be in Cornwall for one day.

Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, a tourism body involved in the Olympics, argued the salary is a “small amount of money” compared to how much the region can make in publicity from the torch – a figure he estimated to be around £7 million ($11 million).

However, Robert Oxley, campaign manager for the Taxpayers’ Alliance, told the Daily Mail, “Times are tough for many families and they expect their council to try to make savings, not needlessly recruit extra employees.”

The Olympic torch has already provoked the ire of some critics for its resemblance to a cheese-grater:

Photo: AP

