Russian Bobsledder Lit On Fire By Spitting Flames In Latest Olympic Torch Mishap

Ex-Russian bobsledder Pyotr Markachuk accidentally lit himself on fire while carrying the Olympic torch through the Siberian city of Akaban on Wednesday.

The torch relay has been plagued by blunders. It torch spontaneously extinguished 44 times during the first month of the relay — including once in the Kremlin on the torch’s first day in Russia.

Markachuk was ok and able to finish his leg of the relay, according to the Moscow Times.

Here’s the video. Part of the flame appears to drip onto his arm at the 17-second mark:

This isn’t the first dangerous-looking torch incident.

In late October a faulty torch turned into a flamethrower:

