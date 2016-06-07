Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has an insane cheat day diet

Like the rest of us, 11-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte cheats on his diet from time to time. Except, just as he does with his swimming, Lochte takes his cheat days to the extreme.

The 31-year-old swimmer told the Charlotte Observer that he has indulged in pizza, wings and Mountain Dew every Friday for more than two decades.

“I’ve been in training for 22 years and it’s my cheat day. I’ve been doing it since I was 9 years old. I’ve only missed it six times,” Lochte said.

The Florida-native also has a weakness for yellow Starburst — and his personal chef, Glenn Lyman, has to hide the candies around the house to stop Lochte from constantly eating them.

“When I was a kid, all the other kids loved the cherry and the strawberry Starbursts, and the yellow ones were always left. So I said to myself one day ‘I got to try these.’ And I loved them,” Lochte explained.

The swimmer is currently training for the upcoming US Olympic Trials. Lochte typically eats six times per day (when it’s not Friday), consuming a total of approximately 8,000 calories.

Lochte didn’t disclose the specifics of his diet, though Lyman divulged that it doesn’t include any sodas, sweetened cereals or spicy foods.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.