Olympic swimmer Matt Grevers was seriously winning this weekend. Grevers won gold in the 100-meter backstroke at the Missouri Grand Prix, and then got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.



Grevers’ girlfriend (now fiance!) is an Olympic swimmer herself. Watch (Outside the Boxscore, via SportsGrid):

