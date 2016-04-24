An Olympian jumped up an entire set of stadium bleachers in 5 leaps

Norwegian sprinter Ezinne Okparaebo is looking to make her third-straight Olympics in Rio this summer, and has been documenting her intense training regiment on Instagram.

Her videos give you an idea of just how athletic and hard-working Olympians are.

In one specific video that gained a ton of attention online, Okparaebo does a stair-jumping drill where she scales an entire set of stadium bleachers in only five leaps.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss



Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.