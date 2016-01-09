An Olympian jumped up an entire set of stadium bleachers in 5 leaps

Norwegian sprinter Ezinne Okparaebo is looking to make her third-straight Olympics in Rio this summer, and has been documenting her intense training regiment on Instagram.

Her videos give you an idea of just how athletic and hard-working Olympians are.

In one specific video that’s gaining a ton of attention online, Okparaebo does a stair-jumping drill where she scales an entire set of stadium bleachers in only five leaps.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

