Olympic Sponsors Furious About Lack Of Customers At Games

Security concerns have forced the Olympics officials to limit access to the Green, an expanse of space between event sites. This means that sponsors like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s can’t lure consumers into seeing elaborate corporate brand “experiences” that they paid $150 million for.



WSJ: Some major Olympic sponsors that invested millions of dollars to pitch their brands from elaborately constructed pavilions are fuming because access to the Green — usually the main focal and gathering point of most Games — has been strictly limited.

Citing security concerns, Beijing Olympics officials have turned away droves of spectators who are curious to see the Green with day passes. For the most part, the only people who have been allowed inside are those with hard-to-get tickets to the venues along the Green.

Sponsors like Lenovo, Samsung, Adidas and Coca-Cola, have set up elaborate corporate “experiences,” complete with neon lights, giant-screen TVs and music acts.

But the crowds were sparse, even at 8 p.m. Tuesday, when the Games were in full swing. A small line of people stood outside the Coke exhibit, where dry ice and the sound of gurgling soda pop drifted out. Meanwhile, a giant restaurant erected by McDonald’s at the end of the Green has been far from packed….

Several high-profile sponsors were expecting 200,000 visitors a day and instead have seen just 20% of that, making it very difficult to justify costs that surpass $150 million, according to people close to the situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.