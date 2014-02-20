An Incredible Picture Of The 3-Way Photo Finish In Olympic Ski Cross

The quarterfinals of men’s ski cross gave us one of the craziest finishes of the Olympics.

On the final jump of the race, three of the four skiers (Russia’s Egor Korotkov, Sweden’s Victor Oehling Norberg, and Finland’s Jouni Pellinen) all crashed.

They tumbled across the finish line at the same time, requiring a 3-way photo finish to decide which lone skier would move on to the semifinals.

Ultimately, Korotkov advanced because he threw his arms out in front of him as he crossed the line.

Some incredible images have come out of Sochi in the past two weeks. But this screenshot of the moment they crossed the finish line might be the best (via CBC):

The official photo finish:

