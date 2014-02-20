Olympic Ski Race Ends In Insane Crash At The Finish Line, 3-Way Photo Finish

Tony Manfred
Ski cross staked its claim as the craziest and most unpredictable Olympic sport on Thursday when three racers tumbled across the finish line after a massive crash.

The crash came in the quarterfinals. On the final jump of the course, three of four the skiers wiped out, pinwheeling toward the finish line simultaneously.

With only one spot left in the semifinals, the race went to a photo finish. Russia’s Egor Koroktov advanced over Sweden’s Victor Oehling Norberg and Finald’s Jouni Pellinen by half a body length.

Endings don’t get more insane than this.

Here’s the crash (via CBC):

Incredible:

The photo finish. The Russian advanced by a few feet:

