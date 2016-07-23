These Olympic rowers are engaged, and giving us major #relationshipgoals

Two Olympic teammates will soon become mates for life.

Team USA announced that rowers Katelin Snyder and Nareg Guregian, who will both be competing at the summer games in Rio de Janeiro, are engaged — and planning to get married four months after the Olympics.



Snyder is the coxswain of the women’s eight boat, while Guregian will compete in the men’s pair. The athletes met in Princeton, New Jersey, in 2013, and Guregian asked her out the day after they met. But there was some confusion at first.

“Halfway through dinner, I had to tell her it was a date,” he said.

The pair went on to have more successful dates — and eventually, in 2015, Guregian proposed. Being both teammates and a couple has worked out well for them.

“She’d help keep me motivated and focused on the end goal and focused on how to achieve that goal, not just saying, ‘You’re great, you’re going to do it,’ but more, ‘Hey, if you want to get better, you have to do this, this and this,'” Guregian said. “She’s always been really honest with me, and that’s what I appreciate about her.”

Both of the athletes are preparing for Rio, and Snyder’s team is even favoured to win gold at the upcoming games, according to Team USA. But with their Florida wedding coming up at the end of the year, they’re also in the midst of wedding planning.

“There have definitely been times, mostly for me, where we’ll be talking and I can’t focus on what she’s saying for about five seconds because all I can think is, ‘We’re going to Rio,'” Guregian said. “I have to stop her and say, ‘We’re going to Rio.’ I’m probably annoying her, but I don’t care.”

Guregian added that 2016 is shaping up to be an epic year for the couple, and he can’t imagine things getting any better.

“This year has been pretty awesome. I don’t know, maybe next year we’ll win $500 million in the lottery. That would be up there. Other than that, I can’t really imagine too many things topping it,” he said.

