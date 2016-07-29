Olympic rower: I'd row through poo for the USA, so stop dissing Rio Games

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images Artist’s depiction of the water conditions in Rio

With the 2016 Summer Olympics just days away, everyone is talking about how filthy and dangerous the water in Rio is because, well, how can you not? But now, one Olympic athlete for the United States is asking people to “stop trying to ruin the Olympics,” saying that she’d gladly compete in the polluted seas.

Or as she put it, “I will row through s*** for you, America.”

Megan Kalmoe, who has competed in two previous Olympics, posted the lengthy essay to her personal website, where she wondered what was being gained from the media constantly harping on the well-established failings of this particular Olympics.

“What purpose does it serve to dwell on this?” she asks. “What benefit can we possibly gain from drilling athletes on their position on the water quality in Rio?”

“As a culture we have a really simple choice when it comes to how we want to frame the conversation around Rio 2016, and at every turn it seems we are choosing to be jerks,” she continues.

Kalmoe, 32, also wrote that she was upset at the way people were criticising Brazil and not giving the country any credit for their “tireless” work getting ready for the games.

“Suggesting that someone is doing a bad job while also implying that you would do a better job but also refusing to offer to do the job, or even to help, is a pretty crappy stance, and sounds a lot like someone who probably doesn’t have any friends,” she says.

Kalmoe brings up some valid points in her essay, which you should read in its entirety here, but at a certain point you need to accept that, despite the thrill of the games, the Olympics are deeply problematic, and it’s irresponsible not to recognise that.

But, yeah, we could probably tone it down just a little bit with the poop stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.