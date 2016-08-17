An Olympic racewalker proposed to his boyfriend in Rio and it was heartwarming

Getty Images Tom Bosworth is a competitive race walker and one of about 46 LGBT athletes at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

First of all, yes, racewalking is a real Olympic sport.

Secondly, it led to one of the most moving moments at this year’s Summer Olympics in Rio.

Tom Bosworth — an Olympic racewalker for Great Britain who finished sixth in the 20-kilometer race — proposed to his boyfriend, Harry Dineley. Bosworth popped the question on one of Rio’s many beaches, and shared the moment on Twitter after Dineley had said “yes.”

As you can imagine, it went viral:

Meanwhile, Dineley showed off his brand new engagement ring on his own account:

It has been an historic year for the LGBT community at the Summer Olympics. According to The Daily Dot, at least 46 openly LGBT athletes that we know about are participating at this year’s games at Rio.

And yet, this isn’t even the first LGBT proposal at this year’s Olympics. Earlier in August, stadium manager Marjorie Enya proposed to her girlfriend, Brazilian rugby player Isadora Cerullo, following a match.

This year, love clearly wins at the Rio Olympic Games.

