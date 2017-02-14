US

The Olympic Park in Rio is a ghost town and its pools are turning green again

Jacqui Frank

Maracanã Stadium, which held the opening and closing ceremonies and several of the Rio Olympics’ biggest events, is abandoned and plagued by looters, and Julio de Lamare Aquatic Park’s warm-up pools are filled with stagnant water that has turned green. Organiser’s blame the Olympic Park’s troubles on Brazil’s recession.

