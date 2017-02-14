The Olympic Park in Rio is a ghost town and its pools are turning green again

Maracanã Stadium, which held the opening and closing ceremonies and several of the Rio Olympics’ biggest events, is abandoned and plagued by looters, and Julio de Lamare Aquatic Park’s warm-up pools are filled with stagnant water that has turned green. Organiser’s blame the Olympic Park’s troubles on Brazil’s recession.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.