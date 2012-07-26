The English Are Hoarding A Suspicious Amount Of Wheat For The Opening Ceremony

Tony Manfred

Who knows what in the heck the Brits have in store for us at the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday night.

There are reports of a scale English countryside, hoards of sheep, and even an army of Mary Poppinses fighting a 40-foot Lord Voldemort (seriously).

Now we have some hard evidence from SI’s Luke Winn, who tweeted a photo of a bunch of wheat.

So yeah, expect wheat in addition to whatever ridiculousness they have planned:

olympics opening ceremony wheat

Photo: @lukewinn

