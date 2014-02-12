Insane GoPro Video Of The Luge Track At The Olympics

Luge is one of the fastest, most dangerous sports in the Winter Olympics.

The athletes are flying down an icy tunnel at 80 miles per hour, and there’s no real way to safely bail out if a run goes wrong.

U.S. doubles luger Matt Mortensen took a GoPro video of the Olympic track at the Sanki Sliding Center when it was opened for luge training in fall of 2012. While speeds at Sanki are slower than they were at Whistler for the 2010 Olympics, the track is still legitimately terrifying.

Insane sport:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

