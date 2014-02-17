Ice Dancer Calls Olympic Judging 'Fishy' After Top Pair Gets Surprisingly Low Score

NBCOlympics Virtue and Moir after their score was read, trying to keep a straight face.

There’s a judging controversy in the Olympic ice dancing competition.

In the short program on Sunday, top Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir finished 2.56 points behind rivals Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the U.S.

Virtue and Moir were initially ecstatic about their performance, but those expressions turned sour when their surprisingly low score was announced.

The pair lost points because one of their elements, the “Finnstep,” was judged to be level 3 instead of level 4.

The guy who invented the element, Petri Kokko, said on Twitter that Virtue and Moir’s routine was misjudged:

“I was surprised,” Moir said afterward, “I thought our levels were better than in the team competition, so I’d have to see it. But just the slightest thing.”

In a Toronto Star article that all but alleged that the ice dancing competition was fixed, another Canadian ice dancer, Kaitlyn Weaver, called the judging “fishy” after her own routine was supposedly underscored.

“Everyone’s a little confused at this point. The technical score is fishy, ” she said.

The controversy comes a week after a the French magazine L’Equipe reported a rumour that there was an Olympic figure skating conspiracy in place where an American judge would help the Russians win the team competition and a Russian judge would help the Americans in the ice dancing competition.

U.S. figure skating denied the report, calling it categorically false.

The ice skating competition concludes Monday with the free skate.

