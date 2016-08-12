Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez also wants to know where the heck Frank Ocean's album is

Laurie Hernandez already won a gold medal for the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics, but she has bigger, more pressing issues on her mind. Namely, where they heck is Frank Ocean’s long-promised sophomore album?

The 16-year-old gymnast revealed herself as one of the many, many fans who are eagerly awaiting the crooner’s next LP, “Boys Don’t Cry,” which he’s been teasing for well over a year at this point.

“Where did Frank Ocean go,” she tweeted on Wednesday night.

The “Channel Orange” singer started streaming an intriguing video of himself building something last week, which prompted fans to think that his follow-up album might finally be on the way. This belief was furthered when The New York Times reported that “Boys Don’t Cry” would drop as an Apple Music exclusive on Friday, August 5.

It didn’t.

This isn’t just a matter of unreasonable fans demanding new art from their favourite musician. No, this is a matter of fans who are sick of being toyed with.

Hernandez is representing her country at the Olympic Games proudly and dazzling under immense pressure. Frank Ocean, meanwhile, is letting us all down.

where did frank ocean go

— Laurie Hernandez ➶ (@lzhernandez02) August 11, 2016

