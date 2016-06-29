Olympic gold medalist Sally Pearson is out of the Rio games

Sally Pearson will miss Rio after injuring her hamstring

Defending Olympic champion Sally Pearson will miss the Rio games after tearing her hamstring during training.

Pearson, 29, won gold at the 2012 London Olympics in the 100m hurdles, adding to her silver at the 2008 games in Beijing. She was also the 2011 world champion.

But she had been struggling to make Rio after breaking her wrist in a fall in Rome last year, forcing her to miss the subsequent world championships.

She was also suffering from problems with her achilles tendon and finally returned to the track earlier this month only to finish last in the race with a time of 13.25 seconds – almost a second behind her PB of 12.18s – which she called a “disgusting result”.

She subsequently decided to skip the European circuit to return home for intensive training in preparation for Rio in August, but the Australian athletics team captain injured herself on the weekend and will miss her third Olympics.

Pearson is still hoping to make the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games when the come to her home town.

