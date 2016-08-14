A two-time Olympic gold medalist describes the perfect mindset for competition

Shaun White is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and winner of 23 Winter and Summer X Games medals. He’s best-known for being a professional snowboarder and skateboarder, but he’s also an entrepreneur. White recently launched a new clothing line called WHT SPACE, in partnership with Macy’s.

He stopped by Business Insider to discuss a range of topics, from sports and business to personal strategy. We asked him how he manages to succeed during high-pressure situations.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.