There Is Almost No Gold In The Olympic Gold Medal

Winners of this year's Olympic events will be taking home silver medals.



What’s in a gold medal?

92.5% Silver

6.16% Copper

1.34% Gold

The International Olympic Committee stipulates that each gold medal must have a minimum silver content of 92.5% and at least six grams of gold. At the London 2012 Games, copper has been used as the third ingredient. The Beijing Olympic medals in 2008 contained jade, which signifies virtue in Chinese culture.

